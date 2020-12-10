Robber’s murder in Mohali: Police still groping in dark

A day after a robbery suspect was found shot dead near Sector 86, police have yet to identify the shooters.

Jaspreet Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Manimajra, was found dead in his car on the Nanumajra village road with two bullet marks on his head.

His body was found hours after he, along with two accomplices, fired shots at a goldsmith at his shop in Sector 23 in an attempt to snatch his cash. So far, police suspect he was murdered by his accomplices during a scuffle.

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly. The suspects will be nabbed soon as we formed multiple teams to crack this case,” said inspector Daljit Singh, station house officer, Sohana police station.

Meanwhile, an autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Thursday and Jaspreet’s body was handed over to his family members.

Following their failed robbery attempt at the goldsmith’s shop, Jaspreet and his two accomplices had escaped in their Hyundai Verna. Two of the accused were captured in the CCTV footage.