Robbers decamp with cloth rolls, SUV from dyeing factory after holding labourer captive

A gang of robbers targeted a dyeing factory in CMC Colony of Jamalpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with cloth rolls and an SUV after holding two labourers captive. The accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the factory.

The Jamalpur police have launched an investigation and are scanning footage of surveillance cameras to identify the accused. Santosh Kumar, owner of Ankush Processor, said he was informed about the incident in the morning and he immediately alerted the police.

His workers Ajay Kumar and Manish told the police that the robbers barged into the factory around 2.30am by scaling the compound wall. The robbers were carrying pistols and sharp-edged weapons, they said, and added that they were overpowered and held captive.

As per Santosh, the robbers took away nine rolls of fabric in a Mahindra Bolero SUV registered in the name of the factory. He claimed to have incurred a loss of at least ₹15 lakh. He told the police as one of the portions of his factory was still under construction, he did not install a CCTV camera there.

Jamalpur SHO Harjinder Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified accused. He expressed suspicion that the robbers might have an idea about number of labourers working in the night shift.

No respite from robberies

On September 5, a 42-year-old labourer, while trying to resist a robber’s attempt to snatch ₹400 and a mobile phone from him, was stabbed in the throat, on Kakowal Road.

On September 1, four men had robbed a money exchanger of ₹5 lakh and SU dollars worth ₹1 lakh from his shop near Samrala Chowk after injuring him. The victim is recuperating at a private hospital.

On the same day, three bike-borne men had robbed an elderly man of ₹2.8 lakh at gunpoint on Gill Road.

On August 31, after celebrating a Tanzanian student’s birthday, her acquaintance robbed her of ₹9,000 after shooting her in the leg in Sarabha Nagar.

On August 29, a group of men attacked a petrol pump employee with sharp-edged weapons and escaped with ₹15,000. The worker had suffered severe injuries in the attack that took place on Gill Road.

On August 16, a couple, along with their accomplice, injured a pick-up auto driver and robbed him of his vehicle and ₹17,500 on the pretext of shifting household items from Lalru in Mohali district to Ludhiana.