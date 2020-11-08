Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Robbers that targeted people at night nabbed in Mohali

Robbers that targeted people at night nabbed in Mohali

The arrests came following a November 5 incident where the gang had robbed a group of friends of their mobile phones after beating them up.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Balongi police have arrested five men, who robbed commuters of cash and mobile phones at knifepoint at isolated locations in the night.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Chandan Paswan, all residents of Kharar. Police have recovered three knives, a mobile phone, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw from them.

The arrests came following a November 5 incident where the gang had robbed a group of friends of their mobile phones after beating them up, said deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi.

“The victims, Ravi, Ajay, Neeraj and Bhagwant, residents of Ambedkar Colony, Balongi, were returning home after work when the gang members beat them up and snatched their mobile phones. They have confessed to this crime,” the DSP added.

All accused were produced in a Kharar court from where they were sent to four-day police remand.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 22:55 IST
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Kane Williamson’s fifty keeps SRH alive in chase
Nov 08, 2020 22:56 IST
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Nov 08, 2020 21:21 IST

latest news

Cable operator stabbed 17 times with sickle by friend in Nalla Sopara
Nov 08, 2020 22:57 IST
Gastroenteritis cases on the rise by 155% in Mumbai: BMC
Nov 08, 2020 22:56 IST
Kane’s 150th Premier League goal gives Spurs win v West Brom
Nov 08, 2020 22:56 IST
Mumbai Police arrests man who posed as Army officer to cheat, sexual assault Powai woman
Nov 08, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.