Robbery accused shoots self dead, 2 accomplices held in Fatehabad

A man accused of robbery shot himself dead with a revolver while his two alleged accomplices were arrested in Fatehabad’s Loha Khera village on Friday, police said.

The arrested accused are Pawan of Tohana and Ajay of Jind’s Narwana, who were caught by locals and handed over to the police.

As per the reports, the three were trying to escape from a group of residents which was chasing them.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said a gang of three robbers had struck at the house of a financier, Sunil, in Tohana on Friday.

“They took away ₹10 lakh and jewellery worth ₹15 lakh at gunpoint. Sunil’s wife called him after the robbers left their house. Sunil, along with other locals, gave them a chase. While fleeing, the robbers also snatched a bike from a passerby. When the locals drew near, one of them killed himself with his revolver,” the spokesman added.

The police have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.