Robbery bid foiled at Muthoot Finance branch in Ludhiana, three accused held

In a dramatic turn of events, six armed men tried to rob a Muthoot Finance company branch on Dugri Road in Ludhiana on Friday but fled empty-handed after opening fire, injuring three employees who resisted their bid and an onlooker.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.30am when the accused held staff and customers captive and asked for money and gold jewellery that is mortgaged by people for loan. The robbers filled the cash and gold worth Rs 15 crore in bags but before they could escape, the employees tried to overpower them.

The robbers opened fire and injured three employees but they did not give up. The accused panicked and fled the spot, leaving the cash and gold jewellery behind.

Bullets marks on a car after the robbers opened fire. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Three robbers escaped on motorcycles after opening fire. The bullets hit a car and an onlooker, Deepak Kumar, was injured in the leg. Another passer-by, suspecting something amiss, hit the three robbers on a motorcycle with his SUV, leading them to lose balance and fall on the road. The police arrested the three robbers and recovered weapons from them.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the Muthoot Finance headquarters has access to closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the Dugri Road office. After they noticed the robbery, they alerted the Ludhiana police, who rushed to the spot and managed to catch three of the accused with the help of locals.