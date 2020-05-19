Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Robbery of Rs 10.92 lakh at IndusInd Bank branch in Amritsar

Robbery of Rs 10.92 lakh at IndusInd Bank branch in Amritsar

Only branch manager and office boy were in the bank when the robbers struck at Sohian Kalan in Majitha sub division on Tuesday afternoon

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said the incident took place at 1.20pm when the three men barged into the bank and held the staff hostage by tying their hands and feet with ropes before stealing the cash from the strong room (Representative Image )

AMRITSAR: Three armed men with their faces covered robbed Rs 10.92 lakh from the branch of IndusInd Bank at Sohian Kalan village in Majitha sub division on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at 1.20pm when the three men barged into the bank and held the staff hostage by tying their hands and feet with ropes before stealing the cash from the strong room.

Majitha police station house officer Kapil Kaushal said only branch manager Karan Kumar and a peon, Lovepreet Singh, were present when the incident occurred.

“According to the manager, the three men had parked their white car outside the branch before holding the office boy and him captive and looting the cash,” Kaushal said.



Efforts are on to identify the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide
May 19, 2020 17:33 IST
China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority
May 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Indian nurses start work to combat Covid-19 in UAE
May 19, 2020 17:31 IST
Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones
May 19, 2020 17:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.