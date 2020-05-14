Sections
Home / Cities / Rohini Jail inmate 1st prisoner to test +ve in Delhi

Rohini Jail inmate 1st prisoner to test +ve in Delhi

New Delhi: A day after a Rohini Jail inmate,who was sent to a government hospital for a routine surgery tested positive for Covid-19, as many as 19 prisoners were quarantined and tested on...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A day after a Rohini Jail inmate,who was sent to a government hospital for a routine surgery tested positive for Covid-19, as many as 19 prisoners were quarantined and tested on Thursday for the Sars-Cov-2 infection, jail officers said.

The 29-year-old prisoner was admitted for a surgery at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital on Sunday. Doctors had tested him for the virus on Monday. Jail officers said that the hospital informed the prison department on Wednesday about the inmate’s test results. The prisoner has been shifted to the Covid-19 speciality Lok Nayak hospital. Prison officials said the inmate was asymptomatic and was brought to the prison in December last year in connection with a robbery case.

Additional inspector general, Raj Kumar of Tihar prisons said, “19 prisoners in Rohini district jail, with whom he (29-year-old prisoner) was in contact during his prison stay have been tested. They did not show any symptoms but we have still isolated them as a precaution. The prisoner, who tested positive, is not a new prisoner. He was in prison for 4-5 months. Along with the 19 prisoners, some jails officials and a few doctors who had interacted with him have also been tested. The result is awaited.”

This is the first case of a prisoner in Delhi testing positive for the coronavirus disease. Officials said that all superintendents of Tihar jail, which houses around 15,000 prisoners, is already on high alert. Rohini jail is a smaller complex compared to Tihar and houses around 2,500 prisoners.



Tihar Jail officials are on high alert after reports of the disease spreading rapidly in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. In Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail where 4,000 prisoners are lodged, within a week of one prisoner contracting the virus, the infection had affected 184 prisoners and prison staff. It also prompted the Maharashtra to look at releasing half the prisoners in its jails to contain the spread of the disease.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Ludhiana industry hails state’s decision to allow operations in mix land use areas
May 15, 2020 01:30 IST
Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.