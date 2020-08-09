Sections
Home / Cities / Rohtak man was behind wheel of car in Airport Road mishap, arrested

Rohtak man was behind wheel of car in Airport Road mishap, arrested

Police say his medical examination confirmed he was driving under the influence of liquor; two of the three victims remain critical

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Hyundai Santro that left three vendors injured at Airport Road on Saturday night was being driven by a Rohtak resident, who has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shiv Charan, hails from Rohtak in Haryana and currently lives in Mauli Baidwan village here.

Police said the injured men, Ram Babu, 35, Dharminder, 35, and Om Beer, 50, all residents of Bariyali village near Balongi, are fruit and vegetable vendors.

“They were hit by the rashly driven Santro around 10.30pm while they were commuting towards Kharar on Airport Road,” said ASI Kewal Singh, the investigating officer, Balongi police station.



Shiv Charan, who was driving under the influence of liquor, was intercepted by some passers-by after a chase.

The injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors referred Om beer to PGIMER due to his grievous injuries. Ram Babu was also in critical condition at GMCH, the police said.

On the statement of Dharminder, Charan has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The medical examination of the car driver confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol,” said inspector Amardeep Singh.

