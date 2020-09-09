Rohtak’s PGIMS begins second phase of clinical trials for indigenous Covid vaccine, Covaxin

Covaxin, which has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), will be tested on 50 volunteers at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, in Phase 2. (Reuters file photo)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has begun Phase 2 of the human clinical trials of Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. The trial will be conducted on 380 volunteers across the nation of which 50 volunteers are undergoing the test at PGIMS, Rohtak.

Twelve of the volunteers, aged between 12 years and 65 years, were administered the first dose of Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Dr Ramesh Verma, co-investigator of the trials at PGIMS, said the volunteers were administered the first dose of 3 microgram, while young males were given 6 microgram of the vaccine.

“We kept them under observation for two hours and they showed positive results. This time, all volunteers are not healthy as was the case in Phase 1. We will administer the second dose to these volunteers after 28 days. This time, they will be given two doses,” Dr Verma said.

“We are conducting a full body test of the volunteers to exclude those suffering from major ailments. Phase 2 was started on Tuesday after the successful trial of 375 volunteers across the country. Eighty-one of them underwent the trial at PGIMS. The ICMR did not share data of how many antibodies were developed in the bodies of volunteers of the first phase,” he added.