Role of science in post Covid-19 era discussed at Ludhiana college

As many as three technical sessions were held in the international symposium that ended on Friday

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana A two-day online international symposium on “Role of science in the post Covid-19 era” concluded at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College here on Friday.

SK Das, director, Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, was the chief guest for the valedictory session.

Talking about Covid-19, Das said the virus was unknown to humankind until just a few months ago, which meant that scientists needed to discover almost everything about it.

SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council and former vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, delivered the welcome address. He said the symposium had connected people from faraway places in an effective manner.



As many as three technical sessions were held.

Sushant Mehan, water resource engineer, Formation Environmental LLC, Sacramento, California, USA, was the resource person for the first technical session. He highlighted the vital role of science in the post Covid-19 era and how science and technology will aid us in the fight against this global pandemic.

DK Shrivastav, Homi Bhabha chair professor from National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, was the resource person for the next technical session.

He spoke about the rapid advancement of climate change and the need to discuss its signs and analyse energy options available to increase the availability of electricity.

Resource person Navin Acharya from department of applied physics, MS University, Baroda, spoke about the role of polymer nano-composite membranes in Covid-19 pandemic and how these membranes could help in advanced water treatment, fuel cell technology, blood purification and artificial skin grafting.

