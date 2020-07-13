Sections
Home / Cities / Rollback decision to reopen Himachal borders: Cong to state govt

Rollback decision to reopen Himachal borders: Cong to state govt

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore said the borders should not be reopened until the government develops a basic framework of testing people for Covid-19 at the state’s borders.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Congress workers during a protest in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday staged a protest against the state government’s decision to reopen borders during Unlock 2.0, outside the secretariat here.

The party demanded a rollback of the state government’s decision.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore said the borders should not be reopened until the government develops a basic framework of testing people for Covid-19 at the state’s borders.

Rathore said the party is not against reviving tourism and other sectors but there is a need to remain vigilant at present. “Even hoteliers and other businessmen are not in favour of this decision and the state government should reconsider it,” he said.



He said the Congress will not let the state government turn Himachal into a Covid-19 destination. “There was a time when Himachal did not had a single coronavirus case but now the number of infections has reached around 1,150 and nine people have lost their lives. It is because people coming from other states were not tested properly,” Rathore said.

The Congress also submitted a memorandum to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur through Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap. In the memorandum, the Congress demanded that the state government should take back the proposal of hiking bus fare by 25%, abolish anti-employee and anti-pension decisions, reel back Dearness Allowance (DA) of all employees, reduce diesel and petrol prices, include Above Poverty Line (APL) families who were struck off from ration subsidy, increase provident fund of employees which was earlier reduced and provide financial relief to youth who have been unemployed for the last four months.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
Jul 13, 2020 19:58 IST
3 green youth movements allege digital censorship
Jul 13, 2020 19:54 IST
‘Taking a risk should be worth it!’
Jul 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh postpones all Common Entrance Tests in view of Covid- 19 situation
Jul 13, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.