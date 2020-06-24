Sections
Home / Cities / Rollback hike in fuel prices, HP Congress urges Centre

Rollback hike in fuel prices, HP Congress urges Centre

Fuel prices have been increasing for the last 17 days. So far, petrol prices have been hiked by ₹8.75 per litre while diesel prices have been increased by ₹10.44 per litre.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday condemned hike in fuel prices and submitted a memorandum to the president through governor Bandaru Dattatreya demanding his immediate intervention in this matter. They also urged the Centre to roll back this decision.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said that despite the historic reduction in the crude oil prices (most significant since 1991) the present central government continues to hit the consumer by not providing any relief rather, it has increased per litre excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices have been increasing for the last 17 days. So far, petrol prices have been hiked by ₹8.75 per litre while diesel prices have been increased by ₹10.44 per litre.

He said that the Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is insensitive. “The government should have been more sensitive to the plight of people as they are already in great distress. At such a time when the government is supposed to reduce prices, the increase in excise duty of petrol and diesel is totally unacceptable and must be rolled back immediately,” he added.



Earlier a procession of Congress workers sloganeering against price rise, Chinese intrusion into Indian Territory and failure of the Centre to check price hike from Congress Office Rajiv Bhawan Shimla to DC Office via Subzi Mandi and lower Bazar was carried out adhering to social distancing norms.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rollback hike in fuel prices, HP Congress urges Centre
Jun 24, 2020 19:53 IST
Shankar Mahadevan: Be grateful if you’ve food to eat and a house to stay
Jun 24, 2020 19:47 IST
Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero to undergo knee surgery on Thursday
Jun 24, 2020 19:43 IST
Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player
Jun 24, 2020 19:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.