Roof collapse claims one more life in Karnal

A seven-year-old girl died while her two siblings sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in New Pritam Nagar locality of Karnal City on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi and the injured are her sister Amisha, 14, and brother Rajnish, 10.

As per the information, the children lived with their parents in the rented accommodation.

Their father Daleep Singh told the police that the incident took place on Friday evening when the kids were alone at the house.

Harjinder Singh, Karnal City police station in-charge, said the girl died on the spot and the injured have been hospitalised. He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the house was in a shambles.

In a similar incident on Thursday, a six-year-old girl was killed while four members of her family were injured in Kairwali village of the district.