Sections
Home / Cities / Roof collapse claims one more life in Karnal

Roof collapse claims one more life in Karnal

A seven-year-old girl died while her two siblings sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in New Pritam Nagar locality of Karnal City on Friday.The deceased has...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A seven-year-old girl died while her two siblings sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in New Pritam Nagar locality of Karnal City on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi and the injured are her sister Amisha, 14, and brother Rajnish, 10.

As per the information, the children lived with their parents in the rented accommodation.

Their father Daleep Singh told the police that the incident took place on Friday evening when the kids were alone at the house.



Harjinder Singh, Karnal City police station in-charge, said the girl died on the spot and the injured have been hospitalised. He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the house was in a shambles.

In a similar incident on Thursday, a six-year-old girl was killed while four members of her family were injured in Kairwali village of the district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

81st martyrdom day: Punjab to coordinate with Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back: Singla
Aug 01, 2020 02:21 IST
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news to protect independent journalism
Aug 01, 2020 02:26 IST
ITI instructors upgrade skills to impart virtual practical lessons
Aug 01, 2020 02:17 IST
Covid-19: Punjab adds 10,451 cases in July, positivity rate up
Aug 01, 2020 02:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.