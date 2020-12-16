Sections
Roshni land scam: J&K HC adjourns review petitions for December 22

The division bench directed that all matters which were filed up to December 21 be listed on the next day for final hearing.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir high court comprising acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Sanjay Dhar on Wednesday postponed the hearing of review petitions in the multi-crore Roshni land scam to December 22.

At the very outset, advocate general of J&K DC Raina assisted by additional advocate general Aseem Sawhney submitted that about 21 review petitions have been filed so far but the registry has listed only 11 of them including the one by the administration.

Senior advocates ZA Shah, Jehangir Ganai, Sunil Sethi, Gagan Basotra, Rohit Kohli senior advocate and a battery of lawyers appeared for the review petitioners. Advocate Monica Kohli appeared for the CBI.

Additional advocate general Aseem Sawhney, who appeared for the UT administration, assured that copies of review petitions will be provided to the CBI counsel. These cases have now been listed for December 22 and the registry has been directed to list all the review petitions which are in order on the next date.

The division bench directed that all matters which were filed up to December 21 be listed on the next day for final hearing.

