Roshni scam: Cong for probe into alleged land deals by senior BJP leaders

Congress on Saturday questioned the lopsided action into the Roshni land scam and asked why the alleged land deals of senior BJP leaders were never probed.

It also raised objections about the BJP’s silence over the serious allegations on some of its former ministers.

Seeking a probe into the allegations of land and business deals against some ruling party leaders in the recent past, Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that all those who held public offices at some point were subject to public scrutiny and accountable for their conduct, especially financial deals.

“Any allegation about any such personality, which comes out in the public domain, must be probed by the government and its agencies, and the outcome should be highlighted before the people in the shortest possible time. People have the right to know about the veracity of allegations about their representatives to maintain faith in the system,” he said.

He claimed that various such allegations were levelled against some top leaders of the ruling party, some of whom have served as ministers, but the same were never probed.

‘Farm laws flawed to core, farmers deserve better’

Congress on Saturday held a protest in Jammu to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The protest led by former ministers Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney was organised by District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban).

Hitting out at the Prime Minister for his remarks that farm reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers, Bhalla said that insistence in support of the laws shows that the government is “drunk with power” and is rigid even in reconsidering the laws.

“Farmers are the heart and soul of India, and attacking them is the gravest mistake the BJP has made. Congress will not stand by it. The laws are flawed to the core and our farmers deserve better,” said Sawhney.