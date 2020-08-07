Sections
Home / Cities / Row over Golden Temple replica: Sikh activists urge Akal Takht to summon Dhindsa

Row over Golden Temple replica: Sikh activists urge Akal Takht to summon Dhindsa

Parshotam Singh Phaguwala led the activists who stated in a written appeal to jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Dhindsa, who is heading the management of the gurdwara, was responsible for the non-compliance with an edict that the highest Sikh temporal seat had issued in 2009

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Sikh activists from Sangrur on Thursday approached the Akal Takht demanding that Rajya Sabha member and Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa be summoned in the row over the replica of Golden Temple constructed in Mastuana village of Sangrur district.

Parshotam Singh Phaguwala led the activists who stated in a written appeal to jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Dhindsa, who is heading the management of the gurdwara, was responsible for the non-compliance with an edict that the highest Sikh temporal seat had issued in 2009.

This edict directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to get the design of this controversial structure modified. However, its management never made mandatory alteration except for closing the ‘Har ki Paudi’.

Seeking intervention of Akal Takht, the activists also alleged that Dhindsa was controlling the whole property attached with this gurdwara and using it for his political ends. They said the prevalence of the structure hurts Sikh sentiments, so Dhindsa should be removed from all his positions and the gurdwara should be handed over to the SGPC.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Developer can’t add extra floor without nod of buyers: Maharashtra real estate regulator
Aug 07, 2020 01:29 IST
As Covid-19 testing increases, positivity rate drops in Mumbai
Aug 07, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.