RPF marks inquiry after complaint against its inspector on Twitter

The Northern Railway Protection Force (RPF) has asked the divisional officer to conduct an inquiry after an anonymous complaint was received on Twitter alleging negligence on the part of RPF inspector that led to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among the personnel.

In a tweet to the Northern Railway Protection Force’s handle, the complainant stated that inspector did not allow medical examination of the personnel, and even mentioned the names of some constables who had approached him seeking to be examined.

The developement comes after as many as 34 RPF men, who were sent from Delhi for crowd control during migrant exodus, tested positive for the virus.

The RPF inspector, Anil Kumar, meanwhile denied the allegations and said that someone was trying to mislead the authorities.

Assistant security commissioner, Ferozepur Division, Arun Kumar said the facts in the letter were wrong. “And if anyone in the staff is facing any problem and want to get the medical examination conducted, they can directly contact us,” he said.