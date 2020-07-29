Sections
Home / Cities / RPF, MSF staff saves passenger who slips between platform and track

RPF, MSF staff saves passenger who slips between platform and track

A 52-year-old passenger who tried to get down the moving Pawan Express train was saved by on duty railway protection force (RPF) staffer Kavita Sahu and Maharashtra security force...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:03 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 52-year-old passenger who tried to get down the moving Pawan Express train was saved by on duty railway protection force (RPF) staffer Kavita Sahu and Maharashtra security force (MSF) staffer Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan station, on Tuesday afternoon.

The man Dilip Mandge along with his son had boarded the wrong train. Mandge, slipped into the gap between the train and the platform while he was deboarding the train. The RPF and MSF personnel pulled him out.

The entire incident was caught in the CCTV camera.

“The passenger received minor injuries but was stable. He was asked for medical assistance, but he refused to it. However, we helped him board Kamayani Express. They were panicked after the incident,” said Somnath Mahajan, MSF staff.



“They were supposed to board Kamayani Express, however he boarded Pawan Express by mistake. As soon as he realised it, he tried getting down along with his son. The son fell on the platform, while the man slipped into the gap. We managed to pull him out immediately,” said Kavita Sahu, sub-inspector, RPF, Kalyan railway station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife
Jul 29, 2020 00:58 IST
Maharashtra government to release pending March salaries of its employees, elected representatives before August 22
Jul 29, 2020 00:58 IST
PMC Bank fraud case: Pre-arrest bail pleas of 2 directors rejected
Jul 29, 2020 00:55 IST
University of Mumbai’s admission process for undergraduate courses is a nightmare: Students
Jul 29, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.