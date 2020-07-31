Sections
RPF provides grocery kits to visually and physically challenged

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has distributed grocery kits to visually and physically...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:49 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has distributed grocery kits to visually and physically challenged persons in last one week at Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Vangani railway stations. This food kit consists of wheat flour, rice, lentils, sugar, rajma, groundnut, edible oil, and spices blend and tea powder.

On Thursday, the RPF team from Ambernath with the help of an NGO Yuva Foundation distributed 125 grocery kit at Vangani station.

“We have been distributing the kit since lockdown at different places. The visually challenged persons were asked to come to the railway station to collect the kits, following all the social distancing norms,” said Bapu Divse, head constable from Ambernath RPF.

The RPF team also distributed flour (5kg bag each) to 102 differently-abled and visually challenged persons on Wednesday at Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi stations.



Manohar Tapre, member, Andh Berozgar Kalyankari Samiti, Vangani said, “This lockdown period has been challenging for those who completed depended on local trains for their livelihood. Most of the visually challenged used to earn by singing inside the trains. They have been sitting at home. Many people have come with us and so did the RPF and NGO.”

