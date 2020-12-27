RPI chief Ramdas Athawale to campaign across Maharashtra to strengthen base among Dalit voters

Athawale will kick-start his campaign from Pune on Sunday where he will address his workers. (HT FILE)

Union minister for social justice Ramdas Athawale, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start a campaign across Maharashtra from Sunday to strengthen his base among the Dalit voters.

Athawale wants to consolidate his Republican Party of India’s (RPI) hold over members of the Dalit community, who are the core voters of his outfit. He would be touring western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Thane and Konkan regions and would also be addressing rallies.

RPI will also undertake a state-wide membership drive to attract voters to the party.

Athawale will kick-start his campaign from Pune on Sunday where he will address his party workers. The membership drive will be held till January 10, after which organisational elections will be held and completed before January 26.

Former state minister and RPI leader Avinash Mhatekar said the drive is planned to build a bridge with the workers.

“From the past one year, we had lost our link with our workers and it was necessary to bridge that gap. Our workers are still with us but then we need to guide them. These interactions through tours, intra-party elections and party meetings boost the morale of the workers,” said Mhatekar.

In the past few years, the influence of RPI on its cote voter has reduced significantly. It was not able to open an account in the 2019 Parliamentary and Assembly polls. The party in fact yielded its space to Athawale’s arch rival Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Ambedkar’s party was able to garner substantial votes in the two major elections last year, thus making it a major force among Dalit voters.

Political analysts say that Athawale had neglected his outfit in the past few years.

“RPI did not raise or agitate against any major issue in the past few years. Athawale sat comfortably as a minister and never bothered to grow his party. He now realises that he has to strengthen his base to keep himself relevant, especially when VBA is growing,” said political analyst Hemant Desai.