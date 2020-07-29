Rs 14 crore project to renovate Mohali city’s water supply system: Minister

The entire water supply system of Mohali city is to be renovated at a cost of Rs 14 crore, Punjab minister of health, family welfare and labour Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday. He said the project is aimed at providing better water supply to residents.

The minister said that the Rs 13.9-crore project has already been started and in order to supply high-pressure water to residents, booster stations were being set up at five places in the city. The five places include Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 5, Sector 70 (Mataur) and Sector 72.

Sidhu said that old pumps and motors installed at various water plants in the city and water pipes would be replaced as per requirement.

He said that a modern SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) system is also being installed to detect water leakage in the pipelines and immediately rectify it.