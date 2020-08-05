Sections
Rs 20 cr work in Patiala on hold, as trust fails to open financial bid

An official with the Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT) added that the department of local government had failed to materialise tenders, even as over 10 contractors had filled in the papers

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:04 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

The works include laying interlocking tiles roads worth Rs 17 crore and Rs 3 crore of bitumen roads in ward numbers 2-16 and 18-29. (HT file )

Patiala In a roadblock, development work of around Rs 20 crore in Patiala (rural), the constituency of Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, has been put on hold. Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT), the competent authority to carry out the work, has not opened financial bids of tenders.

The works include laying interlocking tiles roads worth Rs 17 crore and Rs 3 crore of bitumen roads in ward numbers 2-16 and 18-29. The tender was floated on June 22, while the technical bid was opened on July 14.

PIT chairman Sant Lal Banga said, “Development work has been delayed due to shortage of funds with the trust. The state government is yet to provide the required financial grant. Work orders can be issued only after the trust gets some funds, as these are major development works worth around Rs 20 crore and can’t be started with an empty exchequer.”

An official with the PIT added that the department of local government had failed to materialise tenders, even as over 10 contractors had filled in the papers.



In January, after a tiff with Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Mohindra had shifted development works of half of the city area from the corporation’s kitty to that of the PIT. The mayor had organised a religious function and tried to project himself as the next candidate from the Patiala (rural) constituency. This had led to major differences between Bittu and Mohindra.

As per orders issued then, the state government is to provide funds for the development work that the PIT will execute. Mohindra could not be contacted as his phone was switched off.

