Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune

PUNE: A house in Wakdewadi was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday and cash and valuables worth at least Rs 21 lakh were stolen from the house.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by Prashant Aminbhavi (50), a resident of the house.

“He is a real estate registration office and lives with his wife and a 20-year-old son. They were not at home when it happened,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Sahane of Khadki police station.

The police have three suspects based on the statement of a person, whose identity is being withheld for now, who saw them running away.

Of the stolen valuables, Rs 3,00,000 was cash, while the other valuables included 380 grammes of gold and five kg of silver, according to police.

The family members were not at home when the theft was committed, according to the complaint.

The lock on the main door was broken by the thieves who entered the house between 5:30pm on Monday and 2:30am on Tuesday, according to the complainant.

Police inspector (crime) Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khadki police station against the unidentified suspects.