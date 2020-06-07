Rs 49 lakh looted from an ATM in Kalyan

Sections
Four unidentified persons looted Rs 49 lakh from an ATM near Kalyan railway station road. The incident came to light on Friday night when people went to use the ATM and saw the machine was open and...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Four unidentified persons looted Rs 49 lakh from an ATM near Kalyan railway station road. The incident came to light on Friday night when people went to use the ATM and saw the machine was open and had no cash. Mahatama Phule police, who are investigating the case, said the accused hacked the system of the machine, in a way only workers who refill the ATMs can, to loot the money.

V Pansare, deputy police inspector, Mahatma Phule station, said, “ About Rs 49 lakh was looted from the ATM, without breaking it. We have called three staffers of the bank for questioning. Investigation is on.”

On Friday night, when some people went in to withdraw money from the IDBI Bank ATM near the railway station, they saw the machine was open and cash was missing. They informed the bank and its officials filed a complaint.

“The thieves didn’t use any gas cutter or broke the machine. They have used some codes which only money refilling teams know,” said an officer from Mahatma Phule station.



The CCTV camera at the ATM was not working, added the officer.

