Sections
Home / Cities / Rs 500 fine for not wearing a mask in public: Pune civic chief

Rs 500 fine for not wearing a mask in public: Pune civic chief

PUNE: Citizens in Pune will pay a fine of Rs500 if found in public not using a mask.Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “In principle, it is approved that masks will be compulsory...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:53 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: Citizens in Pune will pay a fine of Rs500 if found in public not using a mask.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “In principle, it is approved that masks will be compulsory in Pune city and those who are not using it would need to have to pay the Rs500 fine.”

Ajoy Mehta, chief secretary of Maharashtra, took a review meeting in Pune, attended by senior officers involved in the fight against Covid-19.

It was decided at the meeting to impose a fine for not using a mask, Gaikwad said.



The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) falls under the red zone with a steady daily rate of increasing Covid-19 positive cases.

Gaikwad said that a special notification for the fine would be published soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha to alert 15 lakh farmers with text and voice messages about locusts
Jun 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
Jun 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.