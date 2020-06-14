Rs 7lakh burglary in Ludhiana: Number plate of robbers’ motorcycle found fake

A day after the robbery of Rs 7lakh from the business office of AH Alloys, a steel company here, the police have found that robbers had installed a fake number plate on one of their two motorcycles and the number was that of a jeep.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the number plate of one of the motorcycles, used by the accused in the crime, was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area, but when the police checked it with Regional Transport Office (RTO) it was found fake.

He said the incident took place around 1.45pm when AH Alloys manager Jagwant Singh and a servant, Durga Parsad, were present in the office.

The ADCP added one of the accused, who entered the office as a courier boy, had no parcel in his hands, but a backpack. After entering the office, he put the bag on the floor and posed as he is taking out something from the bag.

Meanwhile, his three accomplices barged into the office and flashed weapons and threatened the employees and tied them to chairs.

The four miscreants have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

On November 8, 2019, the robbers had also robbed Rs 7 lakh from the office of a steel and rolling mill on the Gill Road.

The robbers had also attempted a robbery at the office of AH Alloys on the same day, but the employees had not opened the door following which the robbers had fled.

The ADCP added it could be the handiwork of the same gang, but the police want to investigate the case thoroughly before jumping to any conclusion.