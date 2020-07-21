Rs18.67 crore disbursed to northeast riot victims: Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has disbursed Rs 18.67 crore as compensation to the victims of the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

In an affidavit filed through its additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan, the government said that it has received 3,041 applications for compensation of which 1,526 have been approved.

Following the communal riots in several localities of northeast Delhi in February, the Delhi government had announced a compensation up to Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the violence, Rs 5 lakh for permanent incapacitation; Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries; Rs 20,000 for minor injuries and Rs 5,000 for loss of animals. It had also promised Rs 5 lakh for complete damages to residential units, Rs 2.5 lakh in case of substantial damages and Rs 5 lakh in case of uninsured commercial units.

The government said while Rs 7.10 crore was given for uninsured commercial property, Rs 6.54 crore was disbursed to those whose houses were damaged.

As per the government affidavit, Rs 3.72 crore were distributed to the next of kin of 38 people who died in the riots. The government had received claims from the families of 41 person. The claims by three families have either been rejected or are pending due to insufficient documents, the affidavit said.

It also said that more than Rs 1 crore has been given to various people who suffered injuries in the riots that claimed 53 lives and left over 400 injured between February 23 and 26.

The government said it has been making efforts to get the forms of compensation filled from the riot victims or their family members for early payment or interim relief.

The affidavit was in response to a petition by Rahul Roy, seeking urgent orders for safe passage of ambulances for the injured and rehabilitation of the violence-affected people during the northeast Delhi riots.

During the same hearing, after receiving the Delhi government’s reply, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday also adjourned the matters related to the registration of FIRs against various political leaders for making inflammatory speeches to August 4, after some of the counsels for the petitioners said that they had not received the response filed by the Delhi police.

The court gave a last opportunity for filing the replies and said that no further adjournment would be given on the next date of hearing. It also posted a bunch of pleas seeking various reliefs in the Jamia violence for July 27 for the same reason.