Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Rs4 per km: PMC SC okays e-bike rental scheme for Pune

Rs4 per km: PMC SC okays e-bike rental scheme for Pune

PUNE: The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared the execution of an electric-vehicles-for-rent project along with a sanction for electric charging...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:03 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared the execution of an electric-vehicles-for-rent project along with a sanction for electric charging stations across the city.

Citizens will be able to avail of the e-bike service by paying Rs4 per km. This project will be executed on a pilot basis and contractors will add on e-bikes in phased manner.

Standing Committee chairman, Hemant Rasne said, “PMC does not need to bear any financial burden for this project. The contractor will provide 3,000 to 5,000 e-bikes in phases and 500 spots are identified for bike stations and vehicle charging stations.”

Rasne said, “This proposal came through the city improvement committee. We had sent this proposal to the administration for their suggestions and the response was positive. The project will get rolled out very soon.”



The standing committee claims that this project will improve the city’s air quality and help to provide a feeder service for the metro lines.

Heramb Shelke and Pranit Parekar, co-founders of VTRO, a company contracted for the project, said, “VTRO motors have taken into consideration full damage control, robbery issues of the previously- run cycle project in the city, while launching this project. Under this scheme we are setting up standard and fast-charger points.”

“We have now got approval for 2,000 charging points at 500 locations in the city with 25,000 bikes in the pipeline. Other corporations are setting up 50,000 charging points with 25 lakh EV bikes across India within 36 months,” the dup claimed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Dec 08, 2020 17:48 IST
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
Dec 08, 2020 18:57 IST
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Dec 08, 2020 17:21 IST

latest news

Japan unveils 708 billion dollars in fresh stimulus with eye on post-Covid growth
Dec 08, 2020 18:56 IST
Mukesh Khanna rejects Saif Ali Khan’s apology for his comments on Ravana
Dec 08, 2020 18:57 IST
China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under ‘cleansing campaign’
Dec 08, 2020 18:53 IST
Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 a dose to govt: Report
Dec 08, 2020 19:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.