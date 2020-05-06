RTA team collects Rs 6.69 lakh from challans in 24 hours

A regional transport authority (RTA) team from Yamunanagar challaned several overloaded vehicles in the area on Tuesday and collected Rs 6.69 lakhs as fines in 24 hours.

Sharing details, ADC-cum-RTA secretary Pratima Chaudhary said, “We have ordered RTA staff to check such vehicles on the road. Due to such vehicles, many roads in the area have broken prematurely and the safety of people is also affected. We’ve told the teams to keep a check on other areas where they stop for rest like dhabas.”

Locals have complained several times on the broken roads due to mining vehicles that ply majorly in the area.