RTE admission deadline extended till November 28

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The state primary education department has extended the deadline to complete the Right to Education (RTE) admission process till November 28. The department fears that over 32,000 RTE seats would remain vacant in the state this year because of the Covid situation. Till date, 81,705 students have confirmed their admissions of the total 1,15,477 seats selected for RTE admissions in the state for the academic year 2020-21.

“The first lottery of RTE admissions was announced on March 17, the admission process of selected students going on till September 27. From September 30 to November 23 admission process of students in the waiting list was done. Still, more than 32,000 seats are vacant under the RTE, so the deadline has been extended by a week,” said Dinkar Patil, state primary education department director.

In Pune district, 16,949 vacancies were available at the 972 RTE registered schools for this year. For this, 62,919 applications were filed, 16,617 students were selected and, as on November 24, 11,143 students have confirmed the admission.

