RTE violation: 28 schools put on notice for not availing recognition from DEO

District education officer (DEO, elementary) Rajinder Kaur has served show-cause notices to 28 schools of the city for not availing recognition. The schools have been given two days’ time to submit their reply.

To run Classes till 8, schools have to take recognition from the DEO (elementary) office under the Right to Education Act and obtain a NOC.

Kaur said that show-cause notices have been issued and if the school authorities fail to give a satisfactory reply then they will be forced to shut down.

The notices have been issued to Saraswati Vidya Mandir Convent School, Gayatari Senior Secondary School, Vinayaka Convent School, Junior’s world Playway and Primary School, Sacred Heart Convent International School, Everest Public Senior Secondary School, Giaspura, Little Champ Public School, 4’ UR Kids School, Ryan Vidhya Mandir School, SD Gupta Memorial Convent School, The Lord Bless International School, St Thomas Convent School, Onkar Convent School, Blessed Sacrament School, SDP Collegiate Girls Senior Secondary School, S Atama S Sagar Academy, Success Public School, Madrasa Islamia Arabia Norul Quran, Madrasa Islamia Arabia Madhul Ameen, Madrasa Islamia Tartilul Quran, Madrasa dar-ul-uloom Qadria Jama Masjid Bassian, Kamian Habibia, Islamia Public School Rahon road, Unique International School, Kundan Public School, Aashiana World School, Sacred Dale International School and Maple International School.