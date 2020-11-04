Sections
Runaway couple 'assaulted' in Zirakpur, kidnapping case registered against woman's kin

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Zirakpur police have registered a case of kidnapping against relatives of a woman, who reportedly married against their wishes.

As per the police, the woman, Roopneet Kaur, had on October 28 married Salvinder Singh, who belongs to a different caste, but her parents were against their marriage. On Tuesday, when the couple came to meet their advocate on the VIP Road in Zirakpur, the woman’s family members were already present there. As the couple came out of their vehicle, at least four persons assaulted them and even damaged their car before “abducting” the woman in broad daylight.

On the complaint of Salvinder, a case was registered against woman’s brother Jagvinder Singh, paternal uncle Sahib Singh, another paternal uncle Baldev Singh, grandfather Sadhu Singh and few more unidentified persons under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The couple had run away from their homes and got married at a Kharar gurdwara.

