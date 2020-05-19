Runners lace up for indoor event

Akhil Kamdar, 38, a resident of Ghansoli, had been missing going for his daily runs. On Sunday, he got an opportunity to do what he loves the most and completed 21-km.

“It was difficult for me to believe that I can run long distance inside the home. It felt wonderful to run in an event after such a long gap,” said Kamdar.

As several marathoners have not been able to practise during lockdown, two groups from Thane district organised the indoor one-day marathon on Sunday.

A total of 2,197 runners joined the event on social media from across the world. All of them made space inside their house by removing the furniture.

Furious Running Culture Foundation (FRCF) and Runners First India, that have been holding indoor marathons regularly, had organised Virtual Event India Indoor Run 2020.

Milan Rai, 43, president of FRCF, completed 42km. The Belapur resident said, “The event aimed at lifting spirits of all and showing solidarity to all our corona warriors who have kept us safe.”

Manisha Jain, 42, a resident of Parel, completed 10km and said it was a challenge to run indoors.

“I heard some of my friends regularly run 21 km inside their homes. So, I too participated and I enjoyed although I had to keep my pace very slow,” said Jain.

Prema Rajaram, 38, a resident of Kolkata, completed 21km by running in circles on her terrace and indoors.

“I ran 13 km on my terrace and then I completed the remaining 8km inside my house barefoot. I ran from my kitchen to my balcony and back and this taught me that nothing can stop you if you are determined. I am definitely going to run a longer distance next time,” said Rajaram.