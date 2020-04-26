Sections
Home / Cities / Rupnagar health dept rolls out mobile Covid-19 testing unit

Rupnagar health dept rolls out mobile Covid-19 testing unit

Rupnagar civil surgeon Dr HN Sharma said a doctor, lab technician and paramedical staff will be deployed in the van

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a bid to conduct rapid sampling and testing for Covid-19, the Rupnagar health authorities have launched a mobile testing van.

Deputy commissioner Sonali Giri flagged off the van at the local civil surgeon office.

Giri said the mobile van will ease the process of sample collection of suspected Covid -19 patients, migratory population, slum areas, brick kilns and remote areas of the district.

She said a total of 190 samples were taken till Sunday morning, out of which 84 turned negative and reports of 104 samples were awaited, while two Covid-19 positive patients had recovered.



Rupnagar civil surgeon Dr HN Sharma said a doctor, lab technician and paramedical staff will be deployed in the van.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Russian football wants to resume in late June
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.