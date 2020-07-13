Sections
Home / Cities / Rural pharmacists seeking regularisation hold protest in Amritsar, refuse to join Covid-19 duties

Rural pharmacists seeking regularisation hold protest in Amritsar, refuse to join Covid-19 duties

It has been 25 days since they boycotted their Covid-related duties in support of their demands

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Pharmacists posted at dispensaries under the Punjab panchayats department staged a protest outside the zila parishad office in Amritsar and raised slogans against the Congress government for failing to regularise their jobs and increase salaries.

It has been 25 days since they boycotted their Covid-related duties in support of their demands.

“Rural pharmacists have been working for the last 14 years for Rs 10,000 a month. The government hired us on contractual basis and our contracts were not renewed this time. We have been assigned emergency Covid-related duties at public places like the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, ICP Attari, Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, to medically screen people. Despite working in the emergency situations, the government is not regularising the contractual employees,” said Gurdeep Singh, district president of Punjab Rural Health Pharmacy Officers Association.

“The government had promised us to increase our salaries but nothing was done. The government should increase the salaries of frontline warriors and provide us medical insurance so that we can work without any concern,” he added.



Kamaljeet Singh Chauhan, vice-chairperson of the association, said, “We boycotted our Covid-19 duties on June 19, but the government is acting as a mute spectator. We will not resume our duties til the government assures us to regularise our jobs and increase our salaries. A similar protest is being held at all the districts of the state. We will intensify our protest if our demands are not fulfilled.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One in three South Korean Covid-19 patients showed improvement with remdesivir: Officials
Jul 14, 2020 00:39 IST
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Jul 14, 2020 00:35 IST
Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.