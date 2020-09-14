Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Rural roads more deadly: NCRB report

Rural roads more deadly: NCRB report

Experts attribute this to poor condition of roads and weak law enforcement in rural areas

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:18 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The mangled remains of a car after a mishap near Hambran village in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

Though the urban areas have more traffic, it is the rural areas in Ludhiana that witnessed more road-mishap related deaths in 2019, as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report released recently.

Of the total 189 deaths recorded in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one year, 158 were males while 31 were females. In urban areas too, the number of male victims was more (151) than females (25).

The residential localities seem to be the deadliest in both rural and urban areas, with the maximum number of fatalities being reported from here. While in rural areas, 27% of the total mishap-related fatalities were seen in residential areas, in urban areas, the figure was much higher at 44%.

Areas near school, colleges and other educational institutes in rural parts were the safest, as no accident deaths were reported from such spots in 2019, while in urban areas, 12 deaths were reported from near educational institutions.



In rural areas, as many as 23 deaths were reported near industrial areas, nine near religious places and only one near recreational centres/cinema halls.

In urban areas, 14 people died while crossing roads on pedestrian crossings, eight died in mishaps near religious places and six near

recreational places/cinema and five in mishaps near industrial areas.

Dr Kamal Soi, member national road safety council, said that roads in rural areas are in a bad shape. Besides, there is no law enforcement and medical facilities are also in a bad shape, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Govt: No data on migrants’ deaths during lockdown
Sep 14, 2020 23:54 IST
Limited attendance, missing chatter in House
Sep 14, 2020 23:53 IST
Delhi Metro: Snag on first weekday but jump in ridership
Sep 14, 2020 23:53 IST
Fringe group members arrested in Ghaziabad for attempting to create communal unrest
Sep 14, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.