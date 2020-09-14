Rural roads more deadly: NCRB report

The mangled remains of a car after a mishap near Hambran village in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

Though the urban areas have more traffic, it is the rural areas in Ludhiana that witnessed more road-mishap related deaths in 2019, as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report released recently.

Of the total 189 deaths recorded in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one year, 158 were males while 31 were females. In urban areas too, the number of male victims was more (151) than females (25).

The residential localities seem to be the deadliest in both rural and urban areas, with the maximum number of fatalities being reported from here. While in rural areas, 27% of the total mishap-related fatalities were seen in residential areas, in urban areas, the figure was much higher at 44%.

Areas near school, colleges and other educational institutes in rural parts were the safest, as no accident deaths were reported from such spots in 2019, while in urban areas, 12 deaths were reported from near educational institutions.

In rural areas, as many as 23 deaths were reported near industrial areas, nine near religious places and only one near recreational centres/cinema halls.

In urban areas, 14 people died while crossing roads on pedestrian crossings, eight died in mishaps near religious places and six near

recreational places/cinema and five in mishaps near industrial areas.

Dr Kamal Soi, member national road safety council, said that roads in rural areas are in a bad shape. Besides, there is no law enforcement and medical facilities are also in a bad shape, he said.