RWAs create medical backup amidst tales of shortage of beds in Delhi

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Block E in Greater Kailash 1 placed an unusual order with a medical equipment dealer on Saturday morning —two oxygen concentrator machines and an oxygen cylinder on rent. That evening, the RWA informed residents that the contingency measure is in place and they can avail the facility in case of an emergency.

The RWA decided to procure the machines on rent after a resident, Pawan Madhok, had a tough time getting his wife, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier last week, admitted to a hospital after her oxygen saturation levels dropped to 80. The normal level is between 90-97, doctors said.

Madhok said, “She tested positive on June 2, and her oxygen levels were around 80. We went to three hospitals, but all of them turned us away. While some said they were not Covid-designated hospitals, others said they didn’t have vacant beds. We only managed to get her admitted to a private hospital on June 6.”

In the four days she struggled to get admitted to a hospital, they borrowed an oxygen concentrator machine from a friend to keep her oxygen levels optimal, Madhok said.

Rajiv Kakria, a resident of the block, said, “There are reports on social media of people struggling to get admitted to hospitals in Delhi. The idea was to make available a back-up medical support system in case of an emergency, till the family could make arrangements for a hospital bed. The machine will be given on first-cum-first-serve basis, and will be made available to a family for 24 hours in case of an emergency. They will have to make their own arrangements after that. There are doctors in the colony who are advising us.”

An oxygen concentrator removes nitrogen from the ambient air to enrich it with about 93% concentrated oxygen for patients in need of respiratory support, with a mask, while a machine costs between Rs 50,000-70,000, one can be rented for Rs 4500-Rs6000 a month.

As reports of Covid-19 bed shortages in the city’s hospitals continue make their way around, despite the government’s moves to allay fears over the same, some RWAs across the city are exploring the possibility of making similar arrangements.

The RWA of Pocket 3 in Safdarjung Enclave has, for instance, placed order for around 20 oximeters, and are also making arrangements for a concentrator.

“We have asked for quotations from local suppliers after discussion with our members,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, president of the RWA.

He added, “We are also trying to get doctors, mainly those who live in the colony or nearby, so that the oxygen can be supplied under medical supervision.”

Dr Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave and president of Indian Medical Association’s South Delhi chapter, said, “We are working out a way that mild or moderate cases, which don’t require hospitalisation, can be managed at the community level. Oxygen concentrators are useful to manage medical conditions that are not very serious.”

In an online meeting last week, Atul Goyal, president of URJA, an umbrella body of 2,500 RWAs, said these options were discussed with doctors. “These are precautionary measures. RWAs are being forced to look at such back-ups measures, because we are hearing ordeals of people trying to get admission in hospitals,” said Goyal.

Rejimon CK, a member of Dwarka Forum, said that he has bought Oxygen cans, which are used mostly while trekking, as a precautionary measure.

Local suppliers of oxygen concentrators and cylinders said there has been no sharp increase in their demand so far. Ashish Sharma, a supplier, said, “People are inquiring about it, and a few are getting them installed as a precautionary measure. But there is not much increase in their demand so far.”

However, chemists said the demand for oximeters has increased and they receive more inquiries about oxygen concentrators or similar options.

Sandeep Nangia, organising secretary of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, said oximeters were never in demand earlier. “Demand has gradually increasing at local pharmacies over the past week. We are seeing an increase in demand especially in south Delhi areas,” he said.

But pulmonary expert Dr JC Suri caution against administering Oxygen without medical supervision. “People should check their Oxygen level. If the Oxygen saturation level is below 90, it means the person is sick and needs medical attention. The normal level is between 90-97. Below 80 can be life threatening. But Oxygen should be administered under medical supervision, Dr Suri, former head of the department of pulmonary and critical care at Safdurjung hospital.