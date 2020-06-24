RWAs write to L-G, urge him to re-examine new home isolation rules

New Delhi: At least 50 Resident Welfare Associations on Wednesday wrote to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, urging him to “re-examine” the order making it mandatory for Covid patients in home isolation to go to a Covid care centre for clinical assessment.

They suggested that for patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, consultations should be provided over phone.

“Rather than making people visit a Covid care centre, district authorities can do so by visiting their homes or over telephone. This will also help reduce the burden on the centres as well,” said Dr Ruby Makhija, a practising ophthalmologist and secretary, Navjeevan Vihar RWA, Malviya Nagar.

Residents said the order has caused confusion among people. They said the district authorities must also circulate a list of facilities where people in home isolation can go if they need more care.

Sandeep Bali, president, Mehrauli RWA, said the Covid care centres are expected to be crowded since all positive patients would have to visit for an assessment. “Asymptomatic patients will be at risk of exposure to higher viral load as well as of contracting other non-covid communicable diseases,” he said.