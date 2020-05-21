Sections
Home / Cities / Sacked Safai Karamcharis protest in Kurukshetra, removed by police

Sacked Safai Karamcharis protest in Kurukshetra, removed by police

They demanded that their services should be restored as they are unable to feed their children

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 70 sacked contractual safai karamcharis who had been protesting against the management of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) for two days, were removed by police on Thursday.

The sweepers, who were deputed to clean religious places in Kurukshetra, accused the KDB of taking their jobs during the crisis. They demanded that their services should be restored as they are unable to feed their children.

Kurukshetra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Rana said, “The Safai Karamcharis had been protesting outside the KDB office for two-three days. On Thursday, we removed them as they refused to end the protest despite repeated requests.”

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Yogesh Sharma, who was leading the protesters, accused the KDB management of misleading the sweepers by making false promises. “These workers should be re-appointed without any delay,” he said.



“Our prime minister was seen washing the feet of the sweepers, but here, our job was taken, leaving us with nothing”, said a protestor.

However, KDB chief executive officer Gagandeep Singh said, “The sweepers are not associated with the KDB. They are contractual employees working with Sulabh International, which has been given the contract of cleanliness at the religious places in Kurukshetra and surrounding areas. But now the contract has been given to the Radha Krishan Society, who had reduced their strength.”

A top-level official from the KDB said that the new contractor has agreed to reappoint 30 of the sacked workers, but they were adamant with their demand that all 70 of them should be reappointed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
683 tested positive for Covid-19 at screening camps in Mumbai slums since April
May 22, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.