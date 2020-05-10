Sections
Home / Cities / Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib: Kurukshetra police register FIR

Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib: Kurukshetra police register FIR

The incident took place in Gobind Nagar village of Kurukshetra’s Pehowa

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A case of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib has been reported from Gobind Nagar village of Kurukshetra’s Pehowa wherein Karanjit Singh, member of the Gurdwara Singh Sabha, alleged that unidentified miscreants desecrated the Sikh holy book on May 6.

He alleged that gurdwara officials also noticed a torn ‘bir’.

Pehowa police station in-charge Devender Kumar said an FIR has been registered under Section 295 of the IPC and a probe was on.

SGPC Sikh Mission’s Haryana in-charge Mangpreet Singh and Dharam Prachar Committee members also visited the gurdwara for an internal investigation.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Pressing problems for dhobis in Chandigarh as fear of Covid-19 keeps customers away
May 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Centre delaying supply of pulses to Punjab, says Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu
May 10, 2020 01:23 IST
MC works worth ₹400-crore approved for 2020-21 unlikely to be finished in Chandigarh
May 10, 2020 01:23 IST
Eight people discharged in Mohali; 7 from Jawaharpur, one from surrounding area
May 10, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.