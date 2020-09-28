Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / SAD asks party leaders to resign from posts held in Delhi’s civic bodies

SAD asks party leaders to resign from posts held in Delhi’s civic bodies

New Delhi After severing its ties with the BJP over farm bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has now asked its members to resign from the posts held by them in the three municipal...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

New Delhi After severing its ties with the BJP over farm bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has now asked its members to resign from the posts held by them in the three municipal corporations of Delhi, ruled by its former ally.

The party has decided to give up all the posts it jointly held with the BJP in any organisation, including the municipal corporations, the president of the Delhi unit of SAD, Harmeet Singh Kalka, said at a press conference on Monday.

The Delhi unit of the party chalked out its future course of action at a meeting of its core committee held earlier in the day.

Kalka said SAD councillor Manpreet Kaur has resigned from the post of deputy chairperson of the licencing and tehbazari committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).



The SAD had been contesting the assembly and civic body polls in Delhi in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The SAD leaders have to resign from such posts that they held in an alliance with the BJP, considering the party leadership’s decision to go alone in its political journey after ending the ties with the BJP,” Kalka said.

SAD leaders, at a meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday, decided to break its ties with the BJP and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Sep 28, 2020 22:35 IST

latest news

India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Sep 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Proud of my son, says father of Pakistani man who stabbed 2 in Paris
Sep 28, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.