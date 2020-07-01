Sections
Home / Cities / SAD asks state govt to pay students’ 6-month fee

SAD asks state govt to pay students’ 6-month fee

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Wednesday, asked the Punjab government to pay private school managements the tuition and admission fee of all children whose parents’...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Wednesday, asked the Punjab government to pay private school managements the tuition and admission fee of all children whose parents’ financial status has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown for a six-month period from April to September this year.

In a statement, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said it is condemnable that the Congress government and state education minister Vijay Inder Singla have surrendered before the private school managements and even submitted in the Punjab and Haryana high court that private schools had the right to fix fee.

“If the state has lost the case in the high court it is a direct result of collusion with private school managements. The state did not contest the case properly and failed to inform the court that the school managements could take moratoriums on loans taken by them and does not have to victimise the parents for the same.”

Holding Singla directly responsible for the failure, he said it is apparent that Singla came under pressure of private school managements. “This is the reason why the Punjab government has failed to win any relief for parents while high courts of Uttarakhand, Delhi and Kerala have given relief to parents,” he said.



“In such a situation, a direct compensation is needed to save the future of affected students. Government should give tuition and admission fee on behalf of these children for six months including the three-month period of lockdown and another three months during which schools are likely to remain shut,” he added.

He said that if no assurance is forthcoming on this account, SAD will launch an agitation in support of parents from YPS, Patiala.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lower courts’ functioning to remain restricted till further orders
Jul 01, 2020 21:29 IST
Focus on Guwahati after over 500 Covid-19 cases detected in less than 24 hrs
Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
Punjab govt staffer held for demanding ₹15,000 bribe
Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.