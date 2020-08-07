Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SAD-BJP delegation meets guv, seeks dismissal of Cong govt

SAD-BJP delegation meets guv, seeks dismissal of Cong govt

It also sought a probe by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy and demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged “wealth” acquired by some Congressmen from the “illicit liquor trade”

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A joint delegation of SAD and BJP on Thursday urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to dismiss the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state over the hooch tragedy that has claimed 113 lives so far.

It also sought a probe by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy and demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged “wealth” acquired by some Congressmen from the “illicit liquor trade”.

The delegation urged the governor to direct confiscation of properties of all those involved in the illicit liquor trade, besides stopping “smuggling of denatured spirit and extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from distilleries”.

It also demanded that murder cases be registered against all those named by the families of the victims.



While handing over a memorandum to the governor, the delegation said the hooch tragedy was the direct result of alleged “state patronage”.

“The liquor mafia has been given full liberty by the Congress government in the state and because of which more than 100 persons have died,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged.

“The chief minister has the excise and home portfolios and now you cannot run away,” he said.

The delegation said the supply of spurious liquor had happened due to the alleged “nexus established between Congress leaders, police and excise officials”.

Sukhbir claimed that no action was taken after two illegal distilleries-cum-bottling plants were unearthed at Rajpura and Khanna sometime back.

He alleged that attempts were being made to divert attention from the role of distilleries in the hooch tragedy by conducting raids against bootleggers making country liquor despite knowing that it was denatured spirit procured from distilleries which was behind the deaths.

The SAD chief claimed that the “illicit liquor trade” has already caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore to the state treasury.

“We have sought dismissal of the state government. A CBI probe should also be ordered into the hooch tragedy,” BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said.

Kamaljit Kaur, a family member of a victim of hooch tragedy, accompanied the delegation. PTI

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Developer can’t add extra floor without nod of buyers: Maharashtra real estate regulator
Aug 07, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.