SAD-Congress target each other over YAD leader Ravinder Sonu’s killing

The killing of Youth Akali Leader (YAD) leader Ravinder Singh Sonu from Samrala snowballed into a political controversy on Wednesday when senior Akali leader Santa Singh Umedpur accused the ruling Congress government of sheltering criminals.

Umedpur was visiting Sonu’s native village to condole his mother, Ranjit Kaur, who lost both her sons in a span of two years.

Umedpur said that the persons involved in the killing were Congress workers who were rattled after the victim’s mother, who is a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker, won the elections.

SAD spokespersons Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal said that nothing in the name of law exists in the state.

On the other hand, Congress leaders in Samrala termed the allegations baseless.

Congress MLA from Samrala, Amrik Singh Dhillon said that it was a case of personnel enmity and the killer had no connection with the Congress party.

“My sympathies are with the grieving family but even the victim had a tainted past and was facing several criminal charges, including illegal liquor trade,” alleged Dhillon.

As per some reports, two days before his death, Sonu had thrashed the son of an affluent landlord in the area.

Sources in the Akali Dal said that SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal is expected to visit Khanna on August 14 and likely visit the family in Samrala.

Sonu, 38, president of YAD’s Samrala rural unit, was shot dead in Seh village on Tuesday afternoon. He was taking part in a tree plantation drive at a gurdwara when four men stepped out of a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and fired at him from close range and fled.

It has been over a day to the incident but the cops are still groping in the dark about the killers.

Despite repeated attempts, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh was not available for comments.

Ravinder’s younger brother Gurpreet Singh, alias Gura Seh, was hacked to death 17 months ago following a dispute over torn posters of a rival group.