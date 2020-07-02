SAD demands probe into minister Randhawa’s role in FEMA violation by Lally

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded that the enforcement directorate should probe the role of Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in the FEMA violation case by former Jalandhar rural district chief Sukhwinder Singh Lally, who is reportedly a close aide of Randhawa.

During a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday, Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Bunty Romana said that Lally was the front-man of Randhawa, who further invested the money that belonged to Randhawa. He added that ED should extend probe into the role of the minister while also demanding CBI probe into the matter.

Recently, ED had seized the residential premises of Lally, worth Rs 2 crore, at Nangal Shama village in Jalandhar for alleged FEMA violations.

Randhawa refuted the charges said that Akalis have been suffering from ‘Randhawa phobia’ and they should ask his brother Inderjit Singh Randhawa, who is in SAD, about Lally. “These allegations are completely baseless,” he added.



