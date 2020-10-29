Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / SAD intensifies activities in Ludhiana’s north constituency

SAD intensifies activities in Ludhiana’s north constituency

With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) pulling out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the party has already started efforts to establish its vote bank in the north assembly...

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) pulling out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the party has already started efforts to establish its vote bank in the north assembly constituency, which was the BJP’s constituency as per the seat-sharing system at the time of the alliance.

A meeting was organised by district president Gurdeep Gosha at his office in which urban district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon, senior national vice-president Vijay Danav, Bibi Sarinder Kaur Dayal and others were present.

For strengthening, the emphasis was given to intensify activities in the north constituency. Dhillon also said in his address that the party will give tickets to whoever wins.

In his speech on this occasion, various leaders strongly opposed the BJP’s bullying and the failures of Congress and said that if there were a Badal government today, “no Punjabi would have starved and the situation in the state would have been much better”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Oct 29, 2020 21:40 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:57 IST
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Oct 29, 2020 23:48 IST

latest news

Building collapses in Kopar near Mumbai, residents escape unhurt
Oct 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Mumbai university declares TYBcom semester exams results
Oct 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Kopar building collapse: Alert 25-year-old helped save 75
Oct 29, 2020 23:43 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja sixes hand CSK win
Oct 29, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.