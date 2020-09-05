SAD leader’s son arranges pool party in Ludhiana, 54 arrested

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested 54 people, including the son of SAD leader Manpreet Singh Bunty and the owner of a restaurant, for organising a pool party in the South City area on Friday night.

The party, organised by the SAD leader’s son to celebrate his son’s birth, started at 3pm and continued till 10pm till the police conducted a raid.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Sameer Verma said Harshdeep, alias Sammy Oberoi, son of Bunty, senior vice-president of the district SAD unit, organised the party at Moon Walk restaurant in Jhammat village near South City.

He had invited 53 guests, including three women. When police received information about it, a raid was conducted around 9.30pm and the guests were found celebrating without face masks or maintaining social distancing. Moreover, they had flouted the guidelines on large gatherings.

Therefore, the party organiser, restaurant owner, Kamalpreet Singh, and all guests were arrested for violating the Covid protocols.

The ADCP said the police also recovered 28 bottles of liquor, five cartons of beer and hookahs from the venue, even though the restaurant did not have a liquor licence. Kamalpreet has also been booked under the Excise Act for the offence.

All accused have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.