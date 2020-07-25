Sections
SAD's Malwa Muslim wing chief booked for domestic violence

Police say the matrimonial dispute between the couple had turned into an ugly spat, necessitating their intervention.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

The couple have been married for 25 years. (Shutterstock)

Patiala Police have booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Malwa zone Muslim wing president, Musa Khan, on the charges of domestic violence. Khan has been married for 25 years with Amanpreet Kaur, alias Ayesha Khan, and the marital discord started two-and-a-half years ago, sources said. On Ayesha’s allegations, police have also booked Khan’s sister on the charges of keeping her in illegal confinement and subjecting her to cruelty.

Civil Lines SHO Sukhwinder Singh said the matrimonial dispute between the couple had turned into an ugly spat, necessitating their intervention. “A video surfaced on social media platforms, following which we intervened.”

A case has been registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

