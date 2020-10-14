Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / SAD’s Sangrur women wing chief booked for extortion

SAD’s Sangrur women wing chief booked for extortion

Four persons, including two women, also arrested for threatening a Patiala man

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The president of Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) Sangrur women wing (rural), Paramjit Kaur Virk, has been booked on the charges of extortion, Barnala police said on Tuesday, adding that four persons have also been arrested in the case.

Virk is currently at large, the police said, though it has been learnt that she has tendered her resignation, claiming that she was being falsely implicated. The district leadership of the SAD, meanwhile, refused to comment on the issue.

Those arrested have been identified as Makhan Singh, 44; Gourav Kumar, 24; Paramjit Kaur, 37; and Gurwinder Kaur, 48.

Barnala Sadar station house officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the accused had reportedly called the complainant, a resident of Patiala district, to Handiaya village and “clicked his pictures in a compromising position with a woman”.



The Patiala man then submitted a complaint to the Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP). “The accused also demanded ₹10 lakh from him and took away ₹20,000 from his wallet,” the SHO said.

The FIR mentions that the accused had also called the complainant to a party’s meeting on August 25 and threatened to circulate his video.

“The accused even made me sign some documents related to my car,” the complainant told the police.

The FIR against all the accused has been registered under sections 386 (extortion), 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Barnala Sadar police station.

“Four accused were arrested on Sunday and their police remand has been secured. However, we are conducting raids to arrest Paramjit Kaur Virk,” the SHO said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

‘Inappropriate’ remarks against Bhagat Singh: Singer Jassi Jasraj booked
Oct 14, 2020 01:05 IST
Bar Council announces association polls on November 6
Oct 14, 2020 01:03 IST
Five years on, probe into police firing at Faridkot’s Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura still a work in progress
Oct 14, 2020 01:08 IST
SAD’s Sangrur women wing chief booked for extortion
Oct 14, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.