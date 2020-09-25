Sections
SAD should part ways with BJP, says Akali MLA Ayali

The SAD has been facing the heat of opposition parties, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over its stand on the issue. They said that Badal was befooling the farmers by resigning from the cabinet as her party still stood with the BJP.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:22 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali said on Thursday that SAD should not stay with BJP, which according to him was destroying farmers. (HT PHOTO)

Amid simmering tension between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the saffron party over the farm legislations brought in by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Akali leader and

Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali said on Thursday that it was time for both parties to part ways.

Stating that the BJP was trying to destroy the farmers, Ayali said, “I am a farmer and farmers come first for me. If the BJP is adamant on destroying the farmers, the SAD should part ways with it. I was the one who said two months ago that Harsimrat Badal should resign from the Union cabinet. I have made my stand clear to the higher ups.”

SAD core committee member and senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that the party’s leaders have their own views and are free to express themselves.

“But the decision will be taken only by the core committee. The feedback of leaders and party workers will be considered before taking the final decision,” said Grewal.

